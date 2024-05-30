Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android users can now edit RCS messages, as Apple adoption looms

Google has announced another big update for its RCS-based Messages app, which enables users to edit messages after they’ve been sent.

The addition, which Apple brought to its iMessage platform in 2022, means users will have the opportunity to fix typos or clarify the meaning of a text for up to 15 minutes after it is sent. That’s the same timeframe as offered by Apple.

All users will need to do is hold their finger down on the message in question and edit within the pop-up text box in order to make the changes

In a blog post today Google says: “With Google Messages you can say goodbye to the *asterisk and edit messages after they’re sent. Tap and hold a sent RCS message to edit typos, add missing words or clarify what you mean — up to 15 minutes after a message is sent.”

This is good news for Android users, but with Apple adopting RCS for its iPhone to Android conversations later this year, it could also mean iPhone users may be able to edit messages when exchanging them with Android counterparts, and vice versa.

Apple is planning to introduce RCS within this year’s iOS 18 update and it seems likely this will be discussed during the forthcoming WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10.

Elsewhere, Google is revealing some other new features coming to its various bits of hardware. Instant Hotspot, for example, will enable Android tablet or Chromebook users who mightn’t have a data connection, to quickly piggy back on a companion Android phone’s mobile connectivity in just a tap.

Google explains: “Coming soon, with instant hotspot, you’ll be able to connect your Android tablet or Chromebook to your phone’s hotspot with one tap — without needing to go through the extra step of typing in your password.”

There’ll also be the ability to switch devices mid-call when on Google Meet, whether its to your phone, tablet or web browser. There are new emoji mashups from the Emoji Kitchen, and the ability to add your favourite Google Home devices as a home screen widget on both Android phones and Wear OS.

Speaking of Wear OS, Google Wallet payments can now be made from a PayPal account (in Germany and the US initially). Finally, the digital car key functionality will soon be available on select Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles.

