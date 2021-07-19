Android TV is getting some of the best Google TV features this week

Google is updating some Android TV devices with features from the newer and sexier Google TV platform, which powers the latest Chromecast with Google TV.

Following a broader redesign inspired by Google TV earlier this year, Android TV television and set-top box owners will soon see the older operating system blessed with a new watchlist feature that’s linked to the viewer’s Google account.

That’ll take pride of place in the Discover tab within Android TV, Google says. Content within the Discover tab can be easily added to the watchlist with a long press, as Google explains below.

“You can now keep track of all your discoveries by adding them to your watchlist. If you find a show or movie you’d like to save for later, add it to your watchlist either by long-pressing on it from the Discover tab and selecting “Add to Watchlist” or pressing the “Watchlist” button from the details page,” the company said on Monday.

“Your watchlist will appear as a row on the Discover tab, and you can add and remove shows and movies from your watchlist from other devices, like your phone or laptop, using Google Search or the Google TV mobile app.”

There’s also the addition of immersive detail pages, which is optional. These are the Netflix-like previews that will play before you’ve selected what you want to watch. Google says this offers a more “cinematic experience” where the trailers are available.

Finally, Google is adding the Chromecast’s ability to fine tune recommendations on Android TV. If you liked a movie, you can select more like this, but if you weren’t a fan, you can toss it aside and say “less like this.”

Google says the changes are coming to Sony Android TVs, the Nvidia Shield devices and other devices running Android TV from this week. Google had always promised Android TV would catch up with the Chromecast with Google TV and the company is now delivering.