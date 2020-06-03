Google-branded Android TV device, remote and UI shows up in leaked images

The rumoured Google-branded Android TV media streaming device may have been revealed ahead of its forthcoming release.

XDA Developers has published purported renders showing an oval-shaped device that’s codenamed Sabrina as well, as the user interface for the new device and dedicated remote.

It appears the device will be available in black, white and a light pink colour we’re sure Google will have clever name for.

The image of the remote itself shows there’ll be access to all of the usual playback controls as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button. The marketing images showing the UI also promises help from the assistant when discovering content.

Other images show that YouTube TV will be integrated and it’ll be possible to control smart home gadgets that are compatible with the Google Assistant.

It is thought the device may launch under Google Nest branding, which could distinguish it from some of the other third-party Android TV devices. Nest branding would also tie into the ability control smart home devices like the Learning Thermostat, security cameras boasting Nest Alert and others under the Google Assistant umbrella.

This is a change in tack for the company, which has traditionally offered the opportunity to stream content to a Chromecast device from companion smartphones. However, Chromecast devices don’t have their own browsable interface of content, much less a separate remote control.

However, a recent report from Protocol said Google is planning a device that can compete with the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and the various array of Roku players. Google is planning a more content-focused interface that would place individual movies and shows and movies, which could upset some of the major content providers. Netflix in particular is known to want to keep all of its content within its own application.

