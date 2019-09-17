Android TV is getting Google Stadia integration: Should the PS5 be worried?

Google’s integrating its soon to be released Stadia gaming service into Android TV in a bid to take on the console gaming market, according to a leak.

XDA Developers reported that an anonymous source in attendance at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam snapped images of a slide promising “Stadia integration” for the Android 11 OS launch.

The inclusion is no huge surprise, given that Google develops the Android operating system, but no official announcement has been forthcoming. At the time of publishing Google hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews’ request for comment on the report.

It sounds like Android OS 11 is also set to increase advertising space on its home screen and beyond. This could be the price we pay for added features.

Related: Google Stadia hands-on

Following Gamescom 2019, we learned that Google Stadia will allow users to stream triple-A titles like Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs Legion, DOOM and more, to a phone, tablet, PC, or TV.

Google seemingly envisage a future of gaming where everything happens in the cloud not on a home console, like the hotly anticipated PS5 and Xbox 2. Our hands-on experience at E3 found that Stadia impressively avoided lag but that the cloud-based set up impacted upon image quality when using the system.

Stadia is set to launch November 2019 across 14 countries. It will cost £8.99 a month to subscribe to Stadia Pro but some games will also be available for free via a Base subscription.

Related: What you need to know about the PS5

The concept of Stadia is, basically, that the heavy processing traditionally done by a console or PC, is done via computers in the cloud. This, we are told, will allow your TV or laptop to play host to games well beyond its processing power.

In theory Stadia will support up to 4K resolution at 60fps at launch and Google plans to hit 8K and 120fps on Stadia in future. During our E3 hands-on though, it struggled to realise these frame-rate ambitions.

Google’s vision is to allow people to go from watching a trailer for a game to jumping straight in by just pressing play, with “no download, no patch, no update and no install.” Integrating Stadia with Android TV could be another step towards this seamless experience.

Contributing Editor George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…