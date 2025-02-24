Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android phones set for 8-year update boost, thanks to Qualcomm

Chris Smith

Google and Qualcomm have announced a partnership, which could bring further longevity gains for Android phones.

The agreement could bring eight years of support for Android operating system and security updates.

That’d go beyond the already impressive seven years of updates Google promises to Pixel device owners and Samsung offers Galaxy S-Series device owners. This could exceed the support by another year and bring more Android phone owners to the party.

It’ll start with Android phones running the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, with other, older chips eligible too.

“Qualcomm Technologies now offers device manufacturers the ability to provide support for up to eight consecutive years of Android software and security updates,” a press release days. “Smartphones launching on new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series mobile platforms will also be eligible to receive this extended support.”

It’s enabled via kernel upgrades to the Android operating system that can be carried out without overriding changes. “While kernel changes will require updating kernel mode drivers, the vendor code can remain unchanged while the software support is being provided,” Qualcomm says.

It will take commitments from the smartphone manufacturers themselves to keep everything current, but overall this is great news for Android users who want to keep their phones contemporary and secure.

Qualcomm adds: “Whether an eligible smartphone or mobile phone receives all the software support being offered by Qualcomm Technologies is up to the OEM. But Qualcomm Technologies is already seeing commitments from OEMs to keep their devices available to consumers for longer.”

Forever phones

It’s unlikely that many people will keep their phones for eight years. However, it’s good to know all sides are working towards an eventuality where phones will remain current and safe for as long as device owners want to use them.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

