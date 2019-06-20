Huawei has declared that smartphones including the P30 Pro will receive Android’s next operating system.

In a Twitter announcement, Huawei promised that all of its “most popular current devices, including the P30 series” will be able to access Android Q, which is already available in a beta version on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. This is very encouraging news for uncertain consumers who had already purchased Huawei devices before the ban was put in place.

Based on the news directly announced by Huawei, we can be sure that the Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P30, and Huawei P30 Pro will all receive the update for Android Q. As the Mate 20 Pro already has access to the beta version we would expect it also to receive the full OS in due time. We’re uncertain about other smartphone models, but surely if popularity is the main determining factor then 2018’s smash-hit P20 Pro would merit the software update.

As for upcoming phones, it’s unlikely that these will receive access to full-fat Android. The reason existing smartphones can still get the full software experience is that they have already been certified by Google; this would not be possible for devices released under the ban, so they may instead ship with an alternative own-brand operating system currently known as HongMeng. The first device this could apply to is the flagship Mate 30 Pro.

Android users are looking forward to the big Android Q update for a number of reasons. Firstly there’s the new Dark Theme, which gives the display a black-and-grey colour palette that’s easier on the eyes late at night and even saves some battery life on AMOLED screens.

Gesture navigation will replace the awkward mix of buttons and gestures ushered in by Android Pie, while Bubbles will introduce floating versions of your favourite apps to facilitate effective multitasking. It’s good news that Huawei fans won’t miss out on these new benefits.