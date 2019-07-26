We’re about to find out a lot more about Android Q – perhaps even the name?

The Android Q development team is hosting a Reddit AMA next week, where we’re sure to learn a lot about the forthcoming major operating system update.

Ahead of its official release, the engineers behind the update will be on hand to discus major features like the new system-wide dark mode, and gesture navigation, as well the efforts to bring faster updates to phones through Project Mainline.

The engineers will also be answering questions on the Kotlin app development language, which will enable developers to create apps with less code to create and maintain.

While all questions will be welcome, Google wants to focus on the aforementioned topics, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get a treasure trove of information we didn’t already know about the Android Q operating system.

Perhaps Team Google will finally tell us how they’re going to get around the fact there’s not really any desserts or candy bars around that start with the letter Q? Will it be Android Quiche after all?

Here’s what the team has to say: “This is your chance to ask us technical questions related to the latest features specifically in Android Q — from the APIs and SDK to Jetpack, Kotlin, gestures and more. Please note that we want to keep the conversation focused strictly on the engineering of the platform.”

The Reddit AMA will start in less than a week, on Thursday August 1 at 3pm EST in the US, which is 8pm British Summer Time. Participants include more than 30 members of the Google Android team, so we should get a wide range of detailed responses from the main players.

The company aded: “Here are some topics we’re looking forward to talking about, but feel free to ask anything! Android Jetpack, Android Studio, Kotlin, Notifications, Dark Theme, New Gesture Nav, Security & Privacy, Location changes in Q, Project Mainline and Google Play.”

We’re not sure whether the company will go off script and give us anything juicy, but it should be entertaining and informative nonetheless. You can follow the Reddit AMA here.

