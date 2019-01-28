Android Q could finally kill bad app upgrades

Android Q will enable users to roll back regrettable app upgrades, judging by code spied within an early build of the mobile operating system.

After getting their paws on a developer build of Android Q, XDA Developers have spotted indications phone and tablet owners will be able to downgrade to any version of an existing app.

The feature would be especially useful to Android users who upgrade to a new version of an app, only to find a new bug that affects that app’s ability to function properly, or has an adverse affect on your phone’s battery life.

Lines in the code like “PACKAGE_ROLLBACK_AGENT” and “MANAGE_ROLLBACKS” give XDA the hint Google is at least playing with the possibility of adding the option to downgrade app. Currently, the site hasn’t been able to get it to work within the Android Q build.

Elsewhere, the site also says Google is working on a Face ID-like feature for the next-gen operating systems. It says dozens of code strings point to the addition of a native facial recognition system build into the device.

Currently, devices like the Huawei Made 20 Pro rely on customising Android to power its sensor-based equivalents to Apple’s Face ID. A built-in solution would also replace Google’s current “Trusted Face” feature which has powered some of the face unlock systems that have previously been built into Android phones.

One particular string points to the functionality specifically: “Use your face to unlock your phone, authorise purchases, or sign in to apps.”

Currently there are no screenshots to show these features in the flesh, but if they make it to the consumer version of Android Q, they’re sure to be popular among fans of Google’s operating system.

Elsewhere, Android Q is expected to include a system-wide Dark Mode, the ability for apps to access locations in the background (if user’s allow it), the chance for users to block apps’ access to their clipboard, and even a new desktop mode.

Is Android Q shaping up to be the best release in years? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.