Android Q Easter egg has been rumbled – check out this year’s game

With each major Android release Google bundles in an ‘Easter egg’ surprise and, Android Q will be no different.

This year’s hidden surprise has been spied within the final Android Q beta, running on the Essential phone. As you can expect, it was discovered by intrepid Redditors (via Android Police).

As with previous versions, the new Easter egg is accessed by holding down the Android version from the settings page. This brings up a page that has Android 10 spelled out. From here you’ll need to rotate the number 1 around and move until it forms the tail of the Android Q logo.

Tapping the screen a few times then brings up a Picross puzzle for users to play around with. If you’re able to complete the puzzle, you’ll see an Android system item revealed. The screenshot above, for example, shows the volume up icon.

Image credit: u/FuzzyJump on Reddit

Related: Android Q beast features

While this isn’t the most fun Easter egg Google has ever delivered with an Android release, it’s great to see the company continuing the tradition. There’s even a chance this Easter egg could change before the official release in the next few weeks.

The little surprises date all the way back to Android Gingerbread (version 2.3) and have all involved a similar method of discovery. Android Marshmallow had a version of Flappy Bird using a marshmallow, while Android Nougat had a game inspired by Neko Atsume, which allowed the user to create virtual treats and attract kittens.

Android Oreo had an octopus you could move around the display, while Android Pie brought a white P that showed a range of different colours each time. Pixel phones running Android Pie got a drawing app, so perhaps there’ll be a surprise on the Pixel 4 phones later this year?

We’re expecting Android Q to drop in the next few weeks, but it’s unclear which will be the first handset to arrive running it out of the box.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More