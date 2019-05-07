We’ve long been expecting Google to roll out an official dark mode for Android, and the company has just given us a sneak peek at the much-requested feature.

Dark Theme ids coming with the next generation of Google’s mobile operating system, Android Q… and isn’t it beautiful.

Read more: Best smartphone

Google didn’t dedicate a whole lot of time to it during its I/O keynote − it was a teaser more than anything else − but the company did say that you’ll be able to activate it by turning on Battery Saver on your phone.

What’s more, it will help you get the most out of your mobile’s battery.

“Your OLED display is one of the most power-hungry components in your phone, so by lighting up less pixels, we’ll save you battery,” Google said.

That’s about all Google has let slip so far, but it should be enough to keep most of us licking our lips.

Users have been requesting a system-wide dark mode for generations at this point, so the fact that it’s set to be a native part of Android Q is a major win for many.

Google product manager Lukasz Zbylut outright confirmed its existence earlier this year.

As spotted by Android Police, Zbylut said: “Dark mode is an approved Q feature. The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019.”

Based on Zbylut’s statement, how flawless this dark mode operates does partly hinge on third-party support for certain icons and other UI elements, but just knowing that Google has laid a foundation within Android is promising enough as it is.

In Android Q, dark mode will reportedly also be accessible under Settings > Display > Dark Mode.

Does Android Q’s Dark Theme look like everything you’ve ever wanted? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.