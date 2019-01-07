Android Q dark mode just got confirmed

Google’s next major Android update will be a little easier on the eyes, according to a product manager at the company.

Commenting on a post in the Chromium bug tracker, Lukasz Zbylut seemingly confirmed Android Q will have a system-wide dark mode.

Android Police reports he wrote: “Dark mode is an approved Q feature. The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019.”

That will be accessible under a Settings > Display > Dark Mode in Android Q, which we expect will be announced at Google I/O this spring.

We can’t verify the comments because Google has changed the permissions for the thread in question, but Android Police has a flawless track record in these circumstances and has posted a screen grab of the exchange.

The comments offer the clearest indication yet that the dark mode many had hoped will arrive with 2018’s Android Pie will finally launch with Android Q this spring.

Google has already given a number of its own apps – like YouTube, Maps, Google News, Phone, Contacts and Messages – a full-on dark mode, or darker elements over the last year. However, a system-wide dark mode would ease users’ retinas, while also assisting with Google’s efforts in preserving battery life.

As Zbylut points out, a dark mode in the Chrome browser would app would require the co-operation of individual websites in order to ensure they’re adhering to a dark mode, beyond the menus and tab bars.

We don’t know a lot about Android Q yet, but it is thought Google will showcase support for foldable smartphones with Android apps offering screen continuity.

Is dark mode high on the list of new features you’re seeking when Android Q arrives this year? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.