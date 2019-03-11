Android Q features, release date, leaks and everything you need to know

With the arrival of the Android Q beta apparently imminent, we’ve collated all the rumours, hearsay and leaks surrounding the features and functions Google’s next major mobile OS release will supposedly bring to the table.

Still no word on what the ‘Q’ might stand for, though. Quince, perhaps?

When does Android Q launch?

The Android Q beta is expected to launch on March 11 2019, based on the fact that Google has just opened the Android Q bug tracker – as spotted by XDA’s EIC, Mishaal Rahman.

When clicking on the goo.gl link it appears that bugs have already been reported, while the corresponding date filter cites March 11.

Previously, betas such as these were limited to Google’s own Nexus and Pixel devices, however, as of Android P, other manufacturers have put forward their phones for testing, with the likes of Sony, Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Essential getting involved last year.

According to Android Police, Google’s Iliyan Malchev told the Android Developers Backstage podcast that even more companies will be part of the beta this time, too.

Dark Mode

Easily the most talked-about feature in the run-up to the release of Android Q. Some users have been requesting a system-wide dark mode for generations at this point, so the fact that it’s set to be a native part of Android Q is a major win for many.

While talk of a dark mode and signs that it might make an appearance in Q have circulated for a while, it wasn’t until Google product manager Lukasz Zbylut outright confirmed its existence that we knew it was set to become a base part of Q.

As spotted by Android Police, Zbylut seemingly confirmed its inclusion when responding to a comment on the Chromium bug tracker, saying: “Dark mode is an approved Q feature. The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019.”

Based on Zbylut’s statement, how flawless this dark mode operates does partly hinge on third-party support for certain icons and other UI elements, but just knowing that Google has laid a foundation within Android is promising enough as it is.

In Android Q, dark mode will be accessible under Settings > Display > Dark Mode.

Revamped app designs

Google overhauled its Gmail web experience early on in 2018, and pushed similar changes onto its Gmail mobile apps at the start of this year.

The changes to Gmail on mobile include a brighter, cleaner, all-white interface, an ever-present search bar and a new compose icon. Switching accounts has also been designed to be more seamless, while images and other attachments should appear in-line more naturally, rather than appearing at the bottom of a message thread as before.

In the blog post announcing the release of the Gmail refresh, the company described it as “part of a larger effort to make G Suite look and act like products designed in the Google Material Theme, with ease-of-use in mind.”

As such, the thought process behind the Gmail redesign is expected to make its way to other Google mobile apps to coincide with the launch of Android Q.

Greater carrier SIM lock control

While consumers are usually the ones to benefit from the bevvy of new features that major Android updates bring, one new set of traits destined for Android Q is unquestionably geared in favour of networks.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google added four new commits to the Android Gerrit source code management, under the title “Carrier restriction enhancements for Android Q.”

While the definitions of these “enhancements” aren’t spelled out, it seems that carriers will have the ability to lock devices off from rival networks on a whitelist/blacklist basis. Such restrictions could even extend to dual-SIM phones, with carriers able to block the second SIM slot unless an approved SIM sits in the primary slot.

Naturally, this could lead to frustration if a user wants to use their phone on another network outside of their contract term, or run a second SIM from another network in a dual-SIM device. Depending on the feature’s impact and whether carriers make use of it, we could see an uptick in the sale of unlocked devices and the purchase of SIM-only contracts to pair them with.

Force Desktop Mode

Android Q also sets the stage for a desktop mode that could let Android users plug their device into a dock, outputting to an external display that they could then interact with via a PC-like user experience.

The terms “force desktop mode” and “force experimental desktop mode on secondary displays” are already visible within Android Q’s developer options and hint at the feature, which looks like a native alternative to Samsung’s DeX user experience and Huawei’s Desktop Mode.

Back gesture

With the release of Android Pie, we said farewell to Android’s long-standing three navigation keys (although they never really left). In their place, Google showcased a pill-shaped button that consolidated the home and recent keys into a single UI element, that could perform the function of either by weaving swipe gestures into the mix.

Despite the change, the back button remained part of Android’s base navigation experience; appearing when needed. Now, that too looks as though it’s going to be assimilated into the pill too.

As uncovered by XDA Developers, swiping right on the home button in Android Q will serve as the equivalent of pressing the back button.

This isn’t the first implementation of a back swipe gesture we’ve seen from an Android device, with the likes of Xiaomi’s MIUI launcher, Huawei’s most recent EMUI launcher both feature swipe-based navigation in place of on-screen keys. Motorola’s latest one-button UI feature, as found on the likes of the Moto G7 Plus, behaves almost identically to how Android Q looks to interpret the back action too.

Downgrading apps

Have you ever regretted installing a software update? Perhaps you’ve downloaded a buggy release that breaks a fundamental feature or a particular update plays havoc with your battery life. Right now, such updates are part and parcel of smartphone ownership, and you’re usually saddled with any issues until the developer or Google steps in to dole out a fix.

With Android Q it looks as though users will have greater control over such situations, with the ability to uninstall updates that don’t sit right with their devices.

As spotted by XDA Developers, there’s code within these early builds of Android Q that contains lines like “PACKAGE_ROLLBACK_AGENT” and “MANAGE_ROLLBACKS”, which hint at Google’s intention of adding the option to downgrade apps.

Better native face unlock

There are already phones with the tech to rival Apple’s Face ID. Devices like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Oppo Find X have had to engineer their own hardware and software to run atop Android’s existing security layer to support the in-depth facial recognition technology. With Q, such software might become a native piece of Android.

XDA Developers again stepped in to announce that it had unearthed “dozens of strings and multiple methods, classes, and fields related to facial recognition.” This doesn’t necessarily mean that the likes of the Pixel 4 will boast a Face ID alternative at launch, but it does hint at the fact that devices with compatible hardware will accommodate native face unlock and authentication support.

Excited for Android Q? Which features are you most interested in?