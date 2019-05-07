Google has announced that the Android Q Beta 3 will be available on 21 different devices. Find out if your smartphone could be one of them, so you can be one of the first to try it out.

At Google I/O on May 7 it was announced that the Beta 3 of Android Q will be available on 21 different devices across 13 different manufacturers (including all phones in the Pixel series).

Those 13 brands include giants such as Sony and Huawei. Here is the full list of compatible smartphones:

Android Q is the 10th iteration of Google’s ubiquitous operating system, which has 2.5 billion users worldwide. Here are some of the great new features confirmed to be a part of the software package:

Dark Theme: This new black-and-grey colour scheme will save energy on AMOLED screens, as well as being more pleasant to look at in darkness

Live Caption (even in Airplane Mode): This mode will significantly increase accessibility of media across different platforms

Focus Mode: In order to guard against distractions, you can use this mode to make selected apps temporarily inaccessible

Family Link (on every device): Now all Android Q devices will permit parents to set time limits on apps – but fortunately a new option allows you to give kids ‘just five more minutes!’

In addition to the new features, Google was keen to stress its security credentials. It boasted that Android has the highest possible rating in 26 of 30 categories in Gartner’s most recent security report. Android is also the most widely-deployed security and anti-walware system, with Google Play Protect scanning 50 billion apps every day.

