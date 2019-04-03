Android Q Beta 2 brings Bubbles and iOS-like swiping between apps

Google has dropped the second Android Q beta and, while the first iteration was mostly about behind the scenes features, the latest release gives us more idea of what we can expect when the OS arrives later this year.

The headline feature is perhaps “Bubbles”, which Google describes as a new way for Android device owners to “multitask and reengage with apps.” Bubbles will give users the opportunity to pull up floating versions of apps on top of exiting content. For example, when viewing a notes app users will be able to pull up a text conversation in order to send a quick reply.

Related: How to download Android Q beta right now

That’s the example Google uses in the screenshot below:

Here’s how Google explain the feature in a blog post on the Android Developers site:

Bubbles help users prioritize information and take action deep within another app, while maintaining their current context. They also let users carry an app’s functionality around with them as they move between activities on their device. Bubbles are great for messaging because they let users keep important conversations within easy reach. They also provide a convenient view over ongoing tasks and updates, like phone calls or arrival times. They can provide quick access to portable UI like notes or translations, and can be visual reminders of tasks too.

Since the launch of the beta is has also emerged Android Q is getting the iPhone-like ability to swipe between open apps, by moving a digit left or right across the bottom of the screen.

You can see it demonstrated in the video posted by 9to5Google’s Ben Schoon below.

On the developer side of things, Google is also adding a foldables emulator, which will make it easier for app makers to scale their content for the next-generation smartphone form factor.

Elsewhere, there are a number of new privacy features, again geared towards the developer community, as Google looks to shore up the defences in the as-yet-unnamed Android Q OS. We’re expecting to see full list of features previewed next month at the Google I/O expo.

The new beta, like the first, is available to download for all Pixel phones now.

What are you hoping for from Android Q? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.