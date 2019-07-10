Android Q has added a great new touch to Dark Mode

Android Q’s dark mode is a highly-anticipated addition to the operating system − and this latest touch is small but helps pull it all together.

We’re all familiar with this situation: you wake up, bleary eyed, searching for your phone with a clumsy hand. Finally you feel the cool glass surface under your fingers; you lift the device to your face, and press down the power button to check your notifications.

Then: a block of blinding white light engulfs your face in the dimly-lit bedroom, and you bury your face back under the covers, praying that your sight quickly recovers from the visual assault. The next day comes… and you do exactly the same thing again.

Fortunately, the new Dark Mode on Android Q now extends to the boot animation on Pixel smartphones, meaning that the devices will start up with a crisp, true black OLED screen rather than the piercing white display Pixel users are used to (via XDA Developers).

Mornings should be about fried eggs rather fried retinas, so we’re all in favour of this latest innovation. Here’s how it looks:

Of course, Dark Mode is not the only new feature to make its debut on Android Q. We’re also looking forward to full gesture navigation (similar to that found on the iPhone), a shortcut called ‘Bubbles’ that allows you to respond to notifications without opening apps in full-screen, and Screen Continuity, a feature that will optimise folding phones in the operating system.

This is great news if you own an Android phone; but fortunately, another major software developer has also adopted the dark mode trend. Apple announced at WWDC that Dark Mode would also be present on iOS 13.

Along with the subdued colour scheme, this will mean brand new wallpaper options to choose from, while bright text in certain apps will be replaced with a less visually taxing red hue.

