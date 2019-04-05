Android Q phones to ape feature iPhone has had for years

Google is preparing to add support for ‘deep presses’ within Android hardware, similar to the 3D Touch functionality on Apple’s iPhone handsets.

While the feature wasn’t present within this weeks’s Android Q Beta 2 release, it has been posted within documentation for the forthcoming OS.

Within the MotionEvent docs, which 9to5Google explains handles the touchscreen functionality on Android devices, there’s new information pertaining to deep presses.

The document explains how the touchscreen would recognise and respond to a deep press. Effectively it would give app developers the ability to tie-in a piece of functionality with a harder press on the screen. This would expedite the existing long press tool that has been available in Android since Oreo arrived back in 2015.

It reads: “Deep press. The current event stream represents the user intentionally pressing harder on the screen. This classification type should be used to accelerate the long press behaviour.”

So, instead of just launching an app, users might see 3D Touch-like features for composing a message, for instance.

So far there are no Android devices designed to take take advantage of the forthcoming deep press facility, but presumably the major players have been briefed on Google’s plans here. Android Q is expected to launch late summer, with a number of preview versions available on Pixel handsets and beyond in the lead-up to launch.

We’ve already seen new features like Bubbles, increased support for foldable and iOS-like swiping to switch between apps in the first couple of betas. We’re also expecting a system-wide dark mode to arrive before launch.

We’re expecting to hear much more about Android Q at Google I/O next month, with the OS debuting on the Pixel 4 range in October.

We're expecting to hear much more about Android Q at Google I/O next month, with the OS debuting on the Pixel 4 range in October.