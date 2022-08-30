Android-powered Logitech G Gaming Handheld leaks

Logitech’s forthcoming cloud-based handheld games console has been leaked, with images and an accompanying name: the Logitech G Gaming Handheld.

Back at the start of August, we reported on the news of an exciting new collaboration between Swiss computer peripheral maker Logitech and Chinese video game publisher Tencent Games. The two companies are working together on a new cloud-based handheld games console, which is set for release later this year.

Now we’ve received what appear to be the first product shots of the new device. Established Twitter tipster Evan Blass, aka evleaks, has supplied the following shots.

As you can see, it’s looking more Nintendo Switch Lite than Valve Steam Deck, with a relatively slender form factor.

Blass says little about the device, other than supplying the Logitech G Gaming Handheld name, but the images speak volumes.

The shots reveal a rounded handheld device with the usual console-aping suite of four main fascia buttons, four trigger buttons, two analogue sticks and a D-pad. There are also several function buttons dotted around the front of the device, including a home button to the bottom right.

That home button will evidently lead to the device’s custom Android UI, which we see in one of the shots. We know it’s Android-based because of the prominent positioning of Google Play Store to the left.

To the right of this we see links to various cloud gaming and other streaming content services, including a couple of Xbox apps, Geforce Now, Steam, and YouTube. There’s also a Chrome web browser.

Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G, has previously said that the device will be built around “the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere”.