Android Pie beta for Galaxy Note 9 arrives, but Brits left out again

A selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 owners in some countries can now sample the Android Pie beta, along with the new One UI. However, Brits are missing out once again.

Reports from Note 9 users in the United States, Germany and India can now download the beta, provided they’re using an unlocked version of the S Pen-enabled phablet (via Android Central).

These three countries are considered phase one of the beta roll-out before Android Pie and the simplified One UI hit the mainstream. So far they are the only countries to receive access to the beta for Galaxy S9 and Note 9 users.

Thankfully, it’s unlikely to be long until UK-based users of Samsung’s flagship pair get to join in. The UK is among the nations earmarked for phase 2 of the rollout, but Samsung plans to release the final version of both Android Pie and One UI to all users in January anyway.

At SDC last month, the company also promised One UI will roll out on the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but that’s likely to be at a later date.

If you’re one of the lucky folks in those three countries able to take the Pie/One UI combo for a spin you’ll need to make sure you have registered for the beta using the Samsung+ app. Firmware build N960FXXU2ZRKQ is the one you’re looking for, which also contains the November 2018 security patch.

While Pie is an exciting prospect for Samsung patrons, the release of One UI is likely to make more difference to the way they use their handsets. Samsung says it has been redesigned to put the most prevalent functionality front and centre and easy to reach without stretching thumbs all around the device.

