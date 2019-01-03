Galaxy S8 and Note 8 set for imminent Android Pie beta release

Samsung is planning to launch an Android Pie beta program for its 2017 flagship devices, according to new reports this week.

SamMobile reports the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 smartphones could soon be able to take the operating system, and Samsung’s new One UI for a spin.

Following a roll out of betas for the Galaxy S9 series and the Note 9 phablet the site has spotted a trio of new Android Pie builds on Samsung’s servers.

The versions G950FXXU4ZSA1, G955FXXU4ZSA1, and N950FXXU5ZSA1 are currently being tested for the devices in question, with SamMobile pointing out the presence of a ‘Z’ in those versions represents a beta.

If Samsung does choose to roll out these beta versions to members of its test programs, we can expect them to become available in the same countries as the S9/Note 9 betas.

That means that the UK wouldn’t be first on the list for the beta version, after initially missing out on the S9 and Note 9 betas. However, once it’s available, Samsung will begin taking registrations and sending out invites for users to begin testing.

Samsung has pledged to fully roll out the Android 9.0 Pie operating system on the 2018 flagships in January, although the final version has already begun rolling out for some users. However, the company is yet to set a timeline for older devices. Recent reports have suggested the Note 8 will get it in February, while the S8 and S8+ can expected it in March, or later.

Of course, the long awaited Samsung Galaxy S10 range is scheduled to arrive with Android Pie out of the box.

Are you eagerly awaiting the Android Pie update for the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 update? Or are you keener to get to grips with the new One UI being prepped by Samsung? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.