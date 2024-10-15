Android phones get neat AI Theft Detection Lock in new Pixel Drop

The arrival of Android 15 isn’t the only good news Google has for Android users today. The company has also revealed the October installment of its regular Pixel Drop feature rollouts, including a neat way for almost all Android users to combat phone snatchers.

In a blog post today, Google announced Theft Detection Lock is rolling out globally for all Android devices running version 10 and up. It uses AI and the phone’s motion sensors to decipher whether a phone has been ripped from your grasp.

If that is followed by someone attempting to abscond with your prized device on foot or otherwise, the feature will automatically lock the phone screen.

That’s pretty handy because, if you have the device in your hand while casually minding your own business looking up directions, deciding where to eat, making a call, or just browsing Instagram, the chances are the phone will be unlocked and that’s when damage can be done.

From here, Google says: “You can also use Remote Lock to quickly lock your phone using any device with just your phone number and a quick security challenge, giving you more time to recover your accounts.”

Beyond the new thief thwarting tool, Google is also bringing plenty of updates for the camera. For starters, you can now use the Pixel’s Night Sight feature when capturing content directly within the Instagram app.

Speaking of shooting at night, astrophotography is getting even better and is now available within the Night Sight slider on Pixel 6 and up. “Just tap the Night Sight icon, slide to Astro, and press the shutter button. You’ll have 5 seconds to set the phone down facing the sky, and then you’ll be capturing beautiful pictures of the night sky.”

Underwater photography is also improving with Google promising more accurate and richer colours when shooting beneath the wet stuff on the new Pixel 9 series.

Away from the cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Thermometer app will now let you measure the temp of pretty much any surface and save it for reference.

For allergy sufferers, pollen count data now lives within that fancy now Weather app, and Brits will benefit from a new Call Screen improvement.

“A more human-sounding voice can talk to the caller and show you what they’re saying in real time, helping you decide if you want to pick up,” Google writes. “Additionally, we’re bringing improved replies to the UK so you can respond to things like appointment confirmations and reservations without having to answer the phone.”

Today Google is also confirming the Gemini Live AI voice chat feature is now rolling out to all Pixel Buds models, not just the Pixel Buds Pro 2.