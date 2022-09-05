 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android phones could soon be guaranteed five years of updates

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Future Android phones and tablets could be guaranteed five years of system updates, if new EU plans come to fruition.

The EU wants manufacturers to guarantee at least three years of operating system updates and a further two years of security updates.

That’s in line with what Google and Samsung promise buyers of their devices and what Apple currently exceeds for most devices. The draft proposals are designed to prolong the lives of devices in an effort to cut electronic waste.

In the draft legislation, lawmakers say devices are often replaced before their time due to the lack of updates. The environmental cost of that is significant, the draft says.

It reads: “The steep increase in the demand for smartphones and tablets, combined their increased functionality, has resulted in increased demand for energy and materials needed to manufacture these devices on the EU market, accompanied by an increase in their associated environmental impacts. In addition, devices are often replaced prematurely by users and are, at the end of their useful life, not sufficiently reused or recycled, leading to a waste of resources.”

The EU’s impact assessment claims that increasing the lifespan of a phone or tablet by just one year could reduce the climate by around 25% of the entire mobile phone market. Beyond that, the proposed regulation claims that upping the lifespan of a phone to five years would be the equivalent of removing five million cars from the road (via Ars Technica).

The legislation also calls for manufacturers to make repair parts available for a minimum of five years after they have launched. Those include batteries, cameras, charging ports and such. Many manufacturers are already embarking in self-repair programs, but this legislation would effectively write it into law.

The overriding purpose behind the plans is to ensure phones and tablets are energy efficient and durable, that they are easy to repair, easy to upgrade and maintain and ensure it’s possible to reuse and recycle. The legislation will now enter a period of consultation.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S23: All we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship series

Samsung Galaxy S23: All we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship series

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.