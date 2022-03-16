 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android may have a new secret weapon to lure iPhone users

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has reportedly been reportedly working on a ‘Switch to Android‘ app for iOS, and now we know a little more about how the company plans to lure users away from the iPhone.

A little digging from 9to5Google has discovered a potential new feature that could allow iPhone owners to transfer photos from iCloud directly to the rival Google Photos app.

If the feature comes to fruition, it would solve a major pain point for iPhone users averse to switching smartphone platforms because all of their photos are stored within the wider Apple ecosystem.

While the feature isn’t guaranteed to ship with the app, it is something Google is working on. A look within the APK uploaded to the Play Store shows a line of code that hints Google is serious about giving users an easy way to transfer that wealth of images over a Wi-Fi connection.

The code reads: “To copy photos & videos from iCloud to Google Photos, follow the instructions in the Switch to Android app, or learn more at g.co/transferfromicloud.”

Right now that URL directs users to the existing ways to transfer iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos, but the dedicated Switch to iCloud app could make this process a lot more seamless. The report says:

“It’s not clear at this point whether the Switch to Android app will be able to expedite this migration into Google Photos by working directly with your iCloud data, or if the traditional multi-day transfer will still be involved.”

9to5Google

It’s not clear when Google plans to launch the Switch to Android app, but it’s a longtime coming considering Apple has long offered an equivalent for Android users on the Google Play store, which makes setting up a new iPhone a relative doddle if you’re crossing the divide from a Google-based devices. Perhaps we’ll hear more at Google I/O later this spring.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: What’s changed?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: What’s changed?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.