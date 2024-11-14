Android may finally get a version Apple’s invaluable ‘Hide My Email’ tool

Google is working on a new tool for Android that would enable users to shield their private email address from app developers.

The excellent 9to5Google has cracked open an APK with references to a Shielded Email feature, which sounds like an Android equivalent of Apple’s Hide My Email tool designed to protect users’ private email addresses from much wider dissemination and an influx of spam. Google’s version is likely to do the same, according to the APK for the latest Google Play Services beta.

The code strings unveiled advertise a forthcoming “keep your email address private with Shielded Email” feature that would generate a random email address when you sign up for Android apps. Google advises the feature “can protect you from online tracking and data breaches.”

It means you’d still be able to sign-up to use an app and create an account without showing the developer (and whoever else they might share it with) your actual email address.

You’ll still get the emails from the app forwarded to your inbox but you’d be able to turn them off if they become too distracting. Another code string makes clear users will be able to “turn off forwarding at any time in your Google Account.” Presumably, this would be on a case-by-case basis.

When iCloud+ subscribers create accounts for iPhone apps using the sign-in with Apple option, there’s already an option to hide your actual email address from the developer in question.

Again, users can choose to have emails forwarded to their main inbox, but the email address itself remains private. The tool is available when signing up for apps, filling in forms online, and even if you want a single use email to offer to someone you don’t know that well.

Google’s answer to the feature could launch soon, or may be held off for Android 16 next year.