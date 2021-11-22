 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android is finally fixing how it handles iMessage reactions

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is making a change to its stock Messages app that’ll rid an annoyance for Android and iPhone users alike.

A forthcoming change will display as emoji the ‘Reactions’ sent from Apple’s iMessages, rather than explaining them as text.

Currently, users of both operating systems will see a message saying something like “James loved “text of the message””.

Other reactions include liked, disliked, emphasised and questioned and iMessage-to-iMessage exchanges showcase them as icons in the top left corner of the message or image.

That will still be the case. However, when an Android user is involved, there’ll be no more of those annoying text explainers clogging up the message feed. They’ll appear as emoji. Hopefully, this means that iPhone users won’t see the text explainers anymore either.

The fix is currently rolling out and was first spotted by 9to5Google over the weekend. In a recent beta for Messages the site noticed “show iPhone reactions as emoji” within the code.

However, it was interesting to see the site’s interpretation of the situation in its reporting:

“Surely every Android fan has at least one friend with an iPhone who insists on using reactions even though you don’t use iMessage.”

9to5Google

In our family, it’s that single iPhone user messing up the message feed by the reactions having to be explained to them. Just goes to show there’s still life in the old iPhone vs Android rivalry yet, even in the era where so many of us are using alternate, multi-platform messaging services.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2021: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the new iPhone 13 models)

Best iPhone 2021: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the new iPhone 13 models)

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 5 months ago

Of course, it could all be academic if Apple would just allow its vastly superior iMessages platform up to Android users.

Have you noticed the change within your Android messages app yet? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.