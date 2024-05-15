Android Automotive is getting way more apps, plus Google Cast tech

Google is adding Cast support to its Android Automotive OS, enabling non-drivers to beam entertainment to the vehicle’s main display, while also accessing new apps and games via the built-in software.

As part of Android 15, the casting tech previously known as Chromecast, will arrive on cars with the Android Automotive OS built-in later this year.

The range of fancy Rivian electric cars will be first in line later this year, but Google hasn’t said which others makes and models will be available thereafter.

Google says this will enable passengers to “easily cast video content from your phone or tablet to the car, opening up even more entertainment options.”

Elsewhere, Google says there are some new streaming apps coming to cars with Google Built-In. The Angry Birds game (amazed that’s still a thing tbh) is one of them, as well as the Max and Peacock streaming apps.

Google says there are now 200 million vehicles on the road with some form of Android Auto – wired or wireless – available to drivers and passengers.

However, these updates are coming to vehicles with Android Automotive with Google Built-In (around 40 models including the Nissan Rogue, Renault R5, Acura ZDX, and Ford Explorer), which don’t require any connection to a smartphone.

In this realm, Google is also planning to make it easier for developers to make their apps available within the automotive realm without doing too much additional work.

In a blog post Google says: “As part of this program, Google will proactively review mobile apps that are already adaptive and large screen compatible to ensure safety and compatibility in cars.

“If the app qualifies, we will automatically opt it in for distribution on cars with Google built-in and make it available in Android Auto, without the need for new development or a new release to be created. This program will start with parked app categories like video, gaming and browsers with plans to expand to other app categories in the future.”