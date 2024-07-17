Android Auto update sounds perfect for an old school road trip

The advent of the smartphone-based infortainment systems – with on-screen access to streaming music and podcasts – has somewhat sidelined the humble car radio.

But perhaps not for much longer.

A 9to5Google sleuth has delved into the back end code for Google’s Android Auto app and has discovered possible support for that disused AM/FM dial.

Save big on the Pixel Buds Pro this Prime Day The Pixel Buds Pro have dropped to just £129 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That’s a 35% discount compared to the Google earbud’s usual £199 price. Amazon

Was £199

£129 View Deal

The APK insight into Android Auto, v12.3 and v12.4 uncovers mentions of AM, FM, DAB and HD Radios, as well as the phrases “Car Radio” and “Radio program not available”.

Credit: 9to5Google

While the feautre isn’t live, it may be that Google is going to integrate the radio controls in the near feature.

Integration with the car radio would represent another step towards wider inclusion of some of the car’s major instruments. There is movement towards systems like CarPlay and Android Auto taking over the entire dashboard and showing the speedometer, fuel levels and such.

It’s not clear what advancements Google is having to make to Android Auto to integrate the car radio. However, it’d be a welcome development. Sometimes, you just need a good old fashioned radio station that’ll pick the bangers for you.

The last major Android Auto update was announced in May. It included Google Cast support for Android Automotive cars, starting with the Rivian electric cars. Google said it would enable passengers (not drivers!) to “easily cast video content from your phone or tablet to the car, opening up even more entertainment options.”

Elsewhere, Google says there are some new streaming apps coming to cars with Google built-in. The Angry Birds game (amazed that’s still a thing tbh) is one of them, as well as the Max and Peacock streaming apps. Google is also working to make it easier for developers to convert their apps for Android Auto.