Android Auto update could encourage you to get on your bike

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google’s Android Auto software could be set to graduate beyond the in-car display, judging by recent software updates.

The software – which puts navigation, audio and communication apps on the car’s centre console – could soon offer official support for other vehicles, like motorbikes.

The report comes from 9to5Google, whose reporter scoured the Android Auto v13.5 beta, to find the word “car” has been replaced by “vehicle” in many instances throughout the app. For example, within the beta users are asked whether they’d like to “connect a vehicle” rather than “connect a car”

The site also discovered new icons for vehicles like motorcycles, while Android Authority discovered support for an icon for the Indian motorcycle brand called TVS.

This isn’t a huge change, because we have seen motorcycle users make use of Android Auto before, but the update does make it more inclusive of other road users.

Elsewhere, the APK teardown also revealed Google is adding support for larger in-car displays through a greater range of resolution options. Android Auto may support 4K displays in future versions.

The in-car infortainment landscape is a bit of a crossroads at the moment with Apple yet to deliver on its grander vision for CarPlay, which would take control of the car’s entire instrument panel. The update was due to arrive on vehicles in 2024, but still seems quite a long way away.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

