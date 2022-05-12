 large image

Android Auto is getting a major revamp this summer – here’s what’s new

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

As well as launching Android 13 features, a ton of hardware and making updates to Search, Maps and more, Google has also announced it is giving Android Auto a revamp.

In a Google I/O digital session called “What’s new with Android for cars?” on Thursday, the company previewed a new UI that now conforms more uniformly to the changing size and shape of in-car displays.

Namely, the update will bring the split-screen functionality to all displays capable of running Android Auto, regardless of the form factor. This’ll ensure everyone can have rapid access to their media and incoming messages, while also keeping the navigation front and centre. Google says this will reduce the need to switch between apps while driving.

The new UI is adaptable, meaning it’ll conform to portrait and landscape screens and even the widest-screen options on the market, without the aspect ratio getting all weird.

Android Auto Google IO 2022 2

The Google Assistant is also playing a larger role, with a section of the display showing the most pertinent information. For example, if you need to return a missed call, you’ll be able to do so with a single tap.

If you get a message, the Assistant will present drivers with a number of quick options, which can be executed with a single tap. The update will roll out this summer.

Google also says that cars that have the Android Automotive system built-in – such as new vehicles from Ford and Volvo – will soon have access to Tubi TV and Epix Now video apps, as well as YouTube. However, you’ll only be able to watch when the car is parked.

You can watch the entire session in the video below. It lasts around ten minutes and is well worth a watch if you’re an Android Auto fan.

