Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android Auto app is being folded into Google Maps and Assistant

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google will fold the Android Auto mobile up into the Google Assistant, once Android 12 drops in the coming months.

The experience, which offers a simplified interface that helps drivers control media and manage phone calls and Google Maps while behind the wheel, will now sit within a special Google Assistant driving mode within Google Maps.

The changes will only apply to those drivers who don’t have Android Auto compatible vehicles, which uses the in-car infotainment system to showcase elements of Android. It’s only users of the stopgap Android Auto app that will notice the change when the app disappears in Android 12.

Google says the idea behind the move is to help drivers accomplish other tasks without leaving the Google Maps navigation interface and without having to paw at the touchscreen while keeping eyes on the road.

Google Assistant driving mode offers a range of ‘Hey Google’ voice commands, such as:

  • Make a call: Say “Make a call” or “Call [contact].”
  • Answer a call: Assistant will say “Call from [contact], do you want to pick it up?”
  • Send a message: “Send a message to [contact]” or “Send a message.”
  • Get your messages: “Read my messages.”
  • Listen to music: “Play [artist],” or “Play [genre].”

However, there’s also going to be a mini App Launcher within the interface the Google Maps driving mode that offers quick access to the likes of YouTube Music, Google Podcasts and third-party providers.

You might like…

Which phones are getting Android 12?

Which phones are getting Android 12?

How to download Android 12 beta 1 today

How to download Android 12 beta 1 today

Android 12 officially announced with new UI, beta coming today

Android 12 officially announced with new UI, beta coming today

“Assistant driving mode helps you get things done while you navigate with Google Maps. With Assistant driving mode you can read and send messages, make calls, and control media with your voice, without leaving Google Maps navigation,” the company writes on a Google Assistant support page (via The Verge).

Trusted Reviews has approached Google for a statement on the matter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.