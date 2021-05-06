We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Android apps to get Apple-like ‘nutritional labels’ for data transparency

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced plans to give Play store apps ‘nutrition labels’ that inform users precisely what data the developers are collecting.

In a move that matches Apple’s App Store integration of the feature late last year, Google will require devs to provide information on how it stores and using the data it collects from users.

The new safety section “will give transparency into how apps use data” Google says in a post on the Android Developers blog. Google will ask devs to disclose what it does with location data, contacts, personal information, photos, videos and more.

Beyond that, they’ll have to say how it is used, for example to assist with the functionality (a camera app will need access to the camera and the photos for example), or personalisation of features.

Google says that it will enforce the information provided by the apps and any divergences from the official line will need to be fixed or developers will face action. Ironically, it took Google a good while to get on board with Apple’s policy for iOS apps!

“Similar to app details like screenshots and descriptions, developers are responsible for the information disclosed in their section. Google Play will introduce a policy that requires developers to provide accurate information. If we find that a developer has misrepresented the data they’ve provided and is in violation of the policy, we will require the developer to fix it. Apps that don’t become compliant will be subject to policy enforcement,” Google says.

Google is giving app developers plenty of time to adhere to this policy though, with developers required to provide the information by the middle of next year. However, more transparency about data use is always a good thing for consumers, even if it upsets some of the major app players out there, who trade in user data for targeted advertising.

Are you in the market for a new Google-powered handset? Check out our round-up of the best Android phones for 2021.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.