Android apps coming to Windows 11 via Amazon appstore

Microsoft has announced Windows 11 users will be able to use full Android apps on their desktop and laptop PCs and tablets.

During the Windows 11 reveal stream on June 24, the software giant revealed it will be leveraging the Amazon appstore for Android in order to bring the best of Android to Windows.

While Windows 10 PCs can already leverage some features from Android phones, the Windows 11 integration is much deeper. Full apps can be downloaded from the Amazon appstore for use on Windows 11 PCs.

If you download TikTok for example, you’ll be able to view your favourite videos in their own portrait window. Microsoft even says the Android apps will conform to the ‘snap’ feature, which enables multiple apps to be used at the same time. They can also be stored in the Windows 11 taskbar alongside other, native apps.

The likes of Twitter, Spotify, Disney Plus, Netflix, Pinterest, Adobe Creative Cloud and more were showcased within the Amazon appstore.

Microsoft didn’t go into the nitty gritty of how the integration will work, but it’ll give developers a further avenue to push their apps. It also gives Microsoft the chance to rival the Google Chromebook platform, which offers access to the Google Play Store. Microsoft had initially planned for the cancelled Windows 10X platform to rival Google’s cloud-based operating system Chrome OS.

It’d be interesting to see whether Microsoft held discussions with Google over Play Store integration before it went to Amazon for the Android apps. This is also an answer to Apple’s integration of iOS and iPad OS apps on the newer M1 Mac computers, which has been hit and miss thus far.

