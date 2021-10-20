Android apps arrive on Windows 11 in latest preview build

Microsoft has confirmed one of Windows 11’s headline-making features is now available to test for the operating system’s preview build Insiders.

The latest preview build gives users the opportunity to test 50 Android apps initially, via the integration fo the Amazon App Store. Many expected this feature to be available at launch, but now it is on the way.

Microsoft has said more will arrive as the teats continue, with the eventual goal to of ensuring Android apps feel like they have a natural home on the Windows 11 platform.

The apps – including the likes of Kindle, Comixology, Lego Duplo and the Washington Post – will be available via the Microsoft Store within the latest preview. In a blog post, the company explained how they’ll work and integrate neatly within the Windows 11 ecosystem.

“Running Android apps and games on Windows 11 will feel familiar, effortless, and integrated – just as you would expect,” Microsoft says on the Windows Blog.

“You can easily run these apps side-by-side with the help of the new Snap Layouts feature, pin them to your Start menu or Taskbar, and interact with them via mouse, touch, or pen input. Android apps are also integrated into Alt + Tab and Task view to help you quickly move back-and-forth between the apps that matter most to you. You can see notifications from Android apps notifications in the Action Center or share your clipboard between a Windows app and an Android app. We have built the experience with accessibility in mind; many Windows accessibility settings apply to Android apps and we are working with Amazon to deliver more improvements.”

A full launch is likely to be some way away, with Microsoft pledging updates will be coming via the Windows Insider Program updates “in the coming months.” That means it’s likely to be next year until we see Android apps within the consumer edition of Windows 11.

In the meantime, you can sign up to the Windows 11 beta channel here. You’ll need a Windows 11 device running on of the Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms.