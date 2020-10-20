Android and MagSafe: Does Apple’s new charger work with other phones?

MagSafe is one of the cleverest new features of the latest bunch of iPhones. But does the magnetic charging tech work with Android phones too?

Introduced alongside iPhone 12, MagSafe is a new wireless charging and accessory system that hints at a portless future for Apple’s flagship phone. While it’s made for iPhone 12, it does work on other devices. Let us explain.

Does Apple MagSafe work with Android phones?

To get the full MagSafe functionality you will need an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. However, the MagSafe charger will still work with other iPhones that support Qi charging, so that means it’ll work Qi-enabled Android phones too.

If you purchase Apple’s MagSafe charger – this is a small circular puck, which reminds us of a larger Apple Watch charger – it’ll charge an Android phone wirelessly, along with other Qi devices like an iPhone 11 or AirPods Pro. Apple will also sell a Duo charger at a later date that’ll charge an Apple Watch.

This is all the charger will do, though, Magsafe has deeper functionality and the magnetic element will not work on other phones as they won’t have the right stuff inside. It also seems like only the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will juice up at the faster speeds, though we’ll need to thoroughly test this with Android phones to see how fast they charge.

The lack of magnets mean accessories like the Belkin car mount and Apple’s card wallet case won’t work with anything aside from the iPhone 12. You’ll also need Apple’s latest phone to make use of the new MagSafe cases.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both available to order now. They both have a new design that’s very similar to the iPhone 5 and iPad Pro, an improved main camera and OLED XDR displays. The Pro Max model improves the camera further, adding a 5x zoom range.

