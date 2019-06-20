Android 9 comes to the Asus Zenfone 4 – here’s how to get it

A beta version of the Android 9 operating system has been announced for the Asus Zenfone 4, bringing it back up to date with Google’s latest software.

Android 9 is being rolled out to the Asus Zenfone 4, which was first released in 2017. It’s great to see that Asus are still supporting older models of its smartphones range even as new ones are released, the latest being the Asus Zenfone 6. The operating system will be given Asus’ own twist in the form of the ZenUI skin.

Android 9, also known as Android Pie, featured several new updates to the operating system. The biggest change was the change to navigation — there is now a pill for navigating which replaces the familiar three-button bar, which enables some gesture controls to move your way through the smartphone. This takes some getting used to, and so proved a bit controversial upon release, but becomes second nature eventually.

Android Pie is the latest full Google operating system, but the next-generation replacement, Android Q, was announced this year at Google I/O and has been released in several beta forms. Anticipated new features include Dark Mode, full gesture navigation, and support for new foldable phones. We can’t wait to see how the full version performs in action — one of its first platforms is expected to be the Google Pixel 4.

Asus’ support for older generations of phones is very promising and no doubt will have people considering whether the Zenfone line is worth buying for its long-term software support. In our review of the Asus Zenfone 6, we were impressed by it’s innovative revolving selfie camera, which enabled a truly borderless display, and its performance was also very powerful. However, we thought the battery was underwhelming, the camera was mediocre, and it was rather thick and heavy to hold when compared to its svelte competitors.

Details on how to install the beta can be found here.