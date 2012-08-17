Android 4.1 Jelly Bean Coming to Samsung Galaxy S3 on August 31

The Samsung Galaxy S3 will get getting an update to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean in just two weeks time, according to a recent report. This will bring a host of new features, including Google Now.

SamMobile revealed news of the impending update having recently made a pre-release version of the OS available for download.

Given that this unofficial install is causing some problems with Samsung’s flagship smartphone (including formatting the SD card – eek!), the website’s advice is to “wait for 15 days to get the official updates by KIES or OTA.” Good advice, we’d say.

As this was posted on August 16, we can deduce with a little basic maths that the official update should be coming on August 31. Provided this information is correct, of course.

The website has listed some of the changes it has noticed in the new Android version. These include a new clock in the notification bar, as found in vanilla Jelly Bean. The Galaxy S3 Jelly Bean update also comes with new wallpapers and the ability to initiate a screenshot through a palm swipe gesture.

Most importanly of all, there’s now access to the Google Now tool through the Google Search widget. Google Now is a personalised search tool that learns from your general usage behaviour and makes intelligent assumptions when dealing with map locations, calendar appointments and – of course – search queries. It’s built into Jelly Bean, and hence made its debut on the Google Nexus 7.

As hinted at, Samsung Galaxy S3 owners will be able to download the Jelly Bean update over the air or through Samsung’s KIES desktop software.

Via SamMobile

