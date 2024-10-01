Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 16 tipped to arrive early, but could be flakier

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google is set to do things very differently with next year’s Android 16, according to two separate reports.

Any Pixel 9 owners currently faced with the annoyance of having to wait months for the accompanying new Android 15 version might find some solace (or just extra annoyance) in the first of those reports. Android Authority is claiming that Google is looking to bring Android 16 forward by a quite significant amount of time next year.

Numerous references have been discovered to a ’25Q2′ release for Android 16. You shouldn’t need to be a code breaker to figure out that this means the second quarter of 2025.

For the past 13 years, every version of Android has released in Q3, while for the past 11 years it’s been arriving no earlier than August. With that in mind, an April, May, or June rollout for the next version would be a huge shift in Google’s schedule from the expected 25Q3.

The source point to Google’s shift to a trunk-based development model earlier this year as one possible reason for this shift. To cut a long (and technical) story short, it has meant that Google has been able to push out updates much more quickly than before.

Android whatnow?

In a separate reveal, Android Authority (via developer teamb58) appears to have discovered that Google is ditching the naming scheme of its mobile OS with Android.

While the days of each new version of Android being accompanied by the high profile reveal of an alphabetically ordered dessert name (starting with Android 1.5’s Cupcake, then Donut, then Eclair and so on) have long passed, Google has continued to stick with this scheme in the background. It refers to Android 15 internally as Vanilla Ice Cream, for example.

Not so for Android 16, apparently. Early code for the 2025 OS contains references to Baklava, the flaky pastry treat commonly made in West Asia and Southeast Europe.

From the sounds of it, Google is skipping those tricky last few letters in the alphabet (at least in dessert terms) and resetting the scheme. Here’s hoping Android 16 doesn’t prove to be as flaky as its codename.

You might like…

Pixel 9a leak suggests loss of an iconic feature

Pixel 9a leak suggests loss of an iconic feature

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
PS5 gamers beset by homepage ads, but it may be a bug

PS5 gamers beset by homepage ads, but it may be a bug

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
‘homeOS’ to power the next-generation Apple products – report

‘homeOS’ to power the next-generation Apple products – report

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Microsoft details all the ways to stop Recall being creepy and dangerous

Microsoft details all the ways to stop Recall being creepy and dangerous

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Vision Pro 2 with M5, Apple Intelligence and a small price cut tipped for 2025

Vision Pro 2 with M5, Apple Intelligence and a small price cut tipped for 2025

Chris Smith 4 days ago
LG turns OLED TVs into billboards because you’re busy playing on your phone

LG turns OLED TVs into billboards because you’re busy playing on your phone

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words