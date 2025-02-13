Android 16 to provide a huge boost for serious photographers

The latest Android 16 beta is here and Google is introducing a series of new features aimed at pro-level camera users.

Android 16 Beta 2, now available for Pixel devices, includes new exposure options and the ability to precisely control colour temperature and tint.

Previously Android shooters were able to select between full manual or full automatic exposure, but Android 16 introduces a hybrid approach where “specific aspects” can be manually operated, while auto exposure handles the rest. Furthermore, there’ll be the ability to capture Ultra HDR images in the HEIC format.

Here are the Beta 2 release notes pertaining to the camera:

Hybrid auto-exposure (in Camera): Apps can “manually control specific aspects of exposure while letting the auto-exposure (AE) algorithm handle the rest.”

Precise colour temperature and tint adjustments: For professional video recording applications.

Easier to capture motion photos with new Intent actions

Support for UltraHDR images in the HEIC file format: AVIF support for UltraHDR is also being developed

Interestingly, there’s also an improvement incoming for TVs running on the Android 16 operating system pertaining to watching live sports.

“Live sporting events are often mastered with a narrow dynamic range, but are often watched in daylight, so a profile that preferences brightness over colour accuracy can give better results,” Google says of the new APIs for picture profiles.

The second public beta comes as Google looks for a much more rapid rollout schedule in 2025. Delayed development of Android 15 meant many third-party manufacturers are still playing catch up.

Google is likely to fully unveil Android 16 at Google I/O, which has been confirmed for May 11.