Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lock screen widgets are coming to Android phones this summer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is finally bringing lock screen widgets back to the best Android phones in Android 16.

The company introduced them for the Pixel Tablet last autumn, but this summer the company is plotting to broaden the availability to other Android tablets and, importantly, smartphones.

Nothing Phone 2a 256GB on sale

Nothing Phone 2a 256GB on sale

The higher-specced 256GB model of the Nothing Phone 2a just dropped to a phenomenally affordable price, making it a better buy than the Nothing Phone 3a for for those on a tighter budget.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349
  • Now just £252.06
View Deal

In a post on the Android developer’s blog Tyler Beneke (Product Manager) and Lucas Silva (Software Engineer) told users to expect them this summer after the widgets become available via the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). That means widgets like Weather, Stocks, Timers, and Google Home App could appear on the lock screen, alongside whatever other widgets manufacturers choose to push.

“Lock screen widgets empower users to create a personalized, always-on experience. Whether you want to easily manage smart home devices like lights and thermostats, or build dashboards for quick access and control of vital information…” Google says.

The option is coming to the AOSP later this year, but it’ll still be dependent on third-party manufacturers to adopt the feature. So, while it’s highly likely Pixel phone owners will see seeing the update soon enough, Samsung is under no obligation to make them available to users of Galaxy S25 devices, for instance. “Other device manufacturers may update their devices as well once the feature is available in AOSP,” the company says.

Furthermore, those OEMs can create their own default widgets: “Hardware providers can pre-set and automatically display default widgets,” added Google in the blog post today.

Android 16 shaping up

The lock screen is going to be far more active on Android 16 devices, it seems. Not only are Live Updates beginning to arrive within the latest beta version, Widgets will soon join the party. Here’s to not having having to unlock your phone and enter the apps to accomplish tasks or view information as often.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Latest Xbox update is an ongoing nightmare for Series X gamers

Latest Xbox update is an ongoing nightmare for Series X gamers

Chris Smith 9 mins ago
Google Maps users can now preview the best Android 16 feature

Google Maps users can now preview the best Android 16 feature

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
1Password ties your logins to your location

1Password ties your logins to your location

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Samsung’s XR headset could top the Vision Pro in one major way

Samsung’s XR headset could top the Vision Pro in one major way

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
You can now rent a Sony PS5 for less than the price of Netflix

You can now rent a Sony PS5 for less than the price of Netflix

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 display could finally achieve its potential

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 display could finally achieve its potential

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access