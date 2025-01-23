Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 16 first public beta brings Live Updates and foldables boost

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has launched the first Android 16 public beta and is introducing a couple of major new features, including a Live Updates feature that’s akin to its iOS counterpart, and better support for full-screen apps on foldable phones.

The Android 16 Beta 1 update, which is available for Pixel phone owners from today, is the first of four public beta versions coming this year ahead of what Google is promising will be a much more prompt release in 2025.

Let’s take a look at the two major consumer-facing features Google is announcing today…

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £649

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £649

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra has plenty left in the tank yet and this ‘Like New’ deal from Giffgaff puts it in your hand for just £649.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like New’
  • £649
View Deal

Live Updates

Live Updates sounds a lot like Apple’s lock screen Live Activities that have been around since iOS 16.1 launched in late 2022

“Live Updates are a new class of notifications that help users monitor and quickly access important ongoing activities,” Google says in the post announcing the release on January 23.

It’s likely that the feature will, like the Apple version, enable users to track sports scores, deliveries, pending arrival of ride share cars, map directions, and more without opening their phones, let alone the requisite app.

Samsung also announced a similar feature called Now Bar during its Galaxy S25 launch on January 22. However, Samsung’s version feels like a more advanced version. It uses Galaxy AI takes note of user’s personal context to predict the information they’d like to see.

We await the opportunity to see Google’s feature in action and whether it too has some Google Gemini magic.

Improved adaptive apps

Google is making it easier for apps to fill the display real estate available to them by “phasing out the ability for apps to restrict screen orientation and resizability on large screens,” which means no more letterboxing.

It’s not yet clear how this is going to work in terms of formatting, but it appears the burden will be on developers to ensure they support more aspect ratios.

Google adds: “…you should check your apps to ensure your existing UIs scale seamlessly, working well across portrait and landscape aspect ratios. We’re providing frameworks, tooling, and libraries to help.”

Just the first step

As the Android 16 beta process continues we’ll see more new features introduced. Early versions tend to focus on the tools developers need to get their apps ready than the consumer focused functionality. We usually don’t hear about the exciting stuff Google has been working on in house until Google I/O, which usually takes place in May.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

What to expect from Google in 2025: Pixel 10, Android 16 and more

What to expect from Google in 2025: Pixel 10, Android 16 and more

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Android 16 tipped to arrive early, but could be flakier

Android 16 tipped to arrive early, but could be flakier

Jon Mundy 4 months ago
Best Google Pixel Phone 2024: Top picks tested, reviewed and ranked

Best Google Pixel Phone 2024: Top picks tested, reviewed and ranked

Lewis Painter 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access