This tiny Android 16 update will save you a swipe or ten

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest Android 16 beta is out and one of the smallest changes in this year’s cycle might be the most commonly used by fans of Google’s next mobile operating system.

9to5Google spotted the presence of a new "close" app button within the Android 16 menu displaying cards for recently-used apps

When users tap the app icon within the “Recents” screen a new option to close the app now appears below the exiting calls to pause the app, start a split screen, or view the app information.

The new close option could be helpful because previously a swipe gesture was required to close down the apps. So if you want to reduce the strain on your phone without straining your thumb then this will be right up your alley.

As the site reporting the tweak points out, it’s hardly an epochal change but it comes within a beta version that doesn’t offer much in the way of new features.

Android 16 beta close menu
Image credit: 9to5Google

In previous betas we’ve learned that lock screen widgets are coming to Android phones and not just tablets, Live Updates for tools like Google Maps are going to provide concurrent information from apps without having to open them too. Pertaining to the camera there are also new exposure options and the ability to precisely control colour temperature and tint.

Small, but effective

Android 16 isn’t likely to be the biggest release in the history of Google’s mobile platform, but what we’ve seen so far suggests there’ll be several handy quality of life updates.

We’ll learn more at Google I/O in May, but I imagine those larger updates will be largely focused on new features for the company’s Gemini AI tool.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

