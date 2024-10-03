Android 15 on Samsung phones in 2024 now seems unlikely

Samsung has today confirmed the Android 15 beta will be available to developers before the end of 2024, making a consumer launch in that period appear unlikely.

At the annual Samsung Developers Conference, the company informed attendees of an updated timeline for the One UI 7 beta, which is built upon Android 15.

The confirmation is welcome given reports of indefinite delays throughout the summer that has left Samsung fans wondering when they might get this year’s operating system update from Google, as well as a raft of new homegrown features.

Now it appears early 2025 is the likely rollout for the Android 15 and One UI 7, which will be the first of seven years of operating system updates for the newest Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 handsets that launched in 2024.

“One UI has always been designed to bring users the most personalised, creative and productive experiences possible on mobile devices, the company announced on October 3 (via 9to5Google).

“Samsung previewed a sneak peek of One UI 7 at SDC24, highlighting its new UX focused on simple, impactful and emotive design alongside more ways to seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI features into daily activities. One UI 7 beta will be available to developers before the end of this year.”

In recent years, Samsung has been a little more prompt with getting these updates out to users of its best-selling flagship phones. However, this is a slightly unorthodox year. Google launched the Pixel 9 range back in August without Android 15 and is yet to roll it out to the Pixel-owning masses. That is expected to happen later this month.