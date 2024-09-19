Android 15 looks set to finally launch October 15

It seems likely that Android 15 will finally launch on October 15, according to a recent report.

Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 9 family, hit shops about a month ago now. However, in an unusual move from the company, there’s been no sign of an accompanying OS upgrade.

Google inadvertently confirmed that Android 15 would be releasing in October back in August, within the release notes for its Android Beta Exit update. Now Android Headlines claims to have discovered precisely when in that month Android 15 might arrive: October 15.

The publication points out that Google typically rolls its updates out on a Monday, which would have meant an October 14 launch. However, with that being a US holiday, the launch date has apparently been shuffled back to October 15.

There’s no information on how the website came upon that information, but as we’ve discovered repeatedly, Google isn’t the tightest ship when it comes to information leaks.

An October 15 rollout date for Android 15 would obviously turn out to be almost two months after Google’s latest hardware launch. There’s a very simple reason for that: Google isn’t late with its software, it was early with its hardware.

For whatever reason, the company opted to bring the launch of the Pixel 9 series forward two months from its typical October slot. Evidently the company’s Android team still needed that full calendar year to get Android 15 ready, so here we are.

The choice was likely simple: launch Android 15 feature-complete, or roll it out with key features still missing. The latter is essentially what Apple has done with the iPhone 16 and iOS 18, which rather awkwardly arrives with the very AI features that have been used to define its launch missing.

Funnily enough, the new software features that the Pixel 9 did actually ship with, despite retaining Android 14, were all AI related. It’s a fascinating glimpse at where the priorities lie with these two rival companies.