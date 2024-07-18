Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 15 is almost fully cooked, just in time for early Pixel 9

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has released the fourth and what is planned to be the final Android 15 beta update. With the Pixel 9 Pro revealed partially by Google today, the company is getting closer to rounding off the phone’s new operating system.

In a post on the Android developers blog on Thursday the company told Android app developers to begin putting the finishing touches to their apps ahead of the full launch.

Pixel 8 Pro Price Drop

Pixel 8 Pro Price Drop

At just £634.99, you won’t find a more feature-packed Android phone than the Pixel 8 Pro, making for an easy and affordable upgrade.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • Now just £634.99
View Deal

“Today we’re bringing you Beta 4, the last scheduled update in our Android 15 beta program, so make sure your apps are ready and you’ve given us any critical feedback before non-beta users start getting Android 15.”

The final beta update doesn’t introduce anything in the way of new features as it’s the second Platform Stability release.

Google usually begins to release the final consumer version of Android around October, alongside the new Pixel phones. However, this year Google is bringing up the Pixel 9 series release, somewhat surprisingly in fact, to August 13. So phones old and new may get Android 15 earlier than usual this time around.

Android 15 looks set to be an AI-heavy release with Gemini making its way into most of the staple Google apps.

During the Google I/O keynote address on May 14, Google said Android 15 will feature a new Gemini overlay capable of helping you interact with whichever Android app you’re currently using. So, for example, Google says you’ll be able to “Ask This Video” in YouTube in order to find the specific information you’re looking for without watching the whole thing.

You might like…

Apple iOS 18 vs Android 15: Who has more new features this year?

Apple iOS 18 vs Android 15: Who has more new features this year?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Android 15 is all about Google Gemini, placing AI help in every app

Android 15 is all about Google Gemini, placing AI help in every app

Chris Smith 2 months ago
How to download the Android 15 beta right now

How to download the Android 15 beta right now

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words