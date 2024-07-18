Android 15 is almost fully cooked, just in time for early Pixel 9

Google has released the fourth and what is planned to be the final Android 15 beta update. With the Pixel 9 Pro revealed partially by Google today, the company is getting closer to rounding off the phone’s new operating system.

In a post on the Android developers blog on Thursday the company told Android app developers to begin putting the finishing touches to their apps ahead of the full launch.

“Today we’re bringing you Beta 4, the last scheduled update in our Android 15 beta program, so make sure your apps are ready and you’ve given us any critical feedback before non-beta users start getting Android 15.”

The final beta update doesn’t introduce anything in the way of new features as it’s the second Platform Stability release.

Google usually begins to release the final consumer version of Android around October, alongside the new Pixel phones. However, this year Google is bringing up the Pixel 9 series release, somewhat surprisingly in fact, to August 13. So phones old and new may get Android 15 earlier than usual this time around.

Android 15 looks set to be an AI-heavy release with Gemini making its way into most of the staple Google apps.

During the Google I/O keynote address on May 14, Google said Android 15 will feature a new Gemini overlay capable of helping you interact with whichever Android app you’re currently using. So, for example, Google says you’ll be able to “Ask This Video” in YouTube in order to find the specific information you’re looking for without watching the whole thing.