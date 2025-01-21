Android 15 and One UI 7 set for belated launch on Galaxy S phones

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range launches tomorrow (January 22) with the company confirming the handsets as the first to offer Android 15 with the bespoke One UI 7 software along for the ride.

Samsung has been a little behind schedule in rolling out the latest version of Android to its existing handsets this year, but that’s as much to do with the late launch from Google.

Samsung Galaxy S24 for £579 SIM-free The Samsung Galaxy S24 has dropped to £579, which is a £220 saving on Samsung’s original asking price a year ago. Hop on over to Currys now. Currys

£799

Now £579 View Deal

However, while those pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 series will have access to the updates when they crack open the box on their new flagship, the wait will endure a little longer for existing owners.

“One UI 7 will be officially released with the upcoming Galaxy S series devices,” Samsung reiterated in a Newsroom post on Monday.

And, in a further blog post published in the company’s Korean homeland, Samsung added (translated) that the update will soon be applied to existing devices in the range.

The company wrote: “Samsung Electronics will supplement the user feedback obtained through the beta program and install ‘One UI 7’ from the Galaxy S series, which will be released in the first quarter, and will be applied sequentially to existing Galaxy devices.”

One UI 7 is built on top of Android 15 and has been in public beta since December. New features include a lock screen ‘Now Bar’, which the company says highlights “relevant activities across various features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch”

Samsung added: “By offering instant access to important notifications, Now Bar reduces the need to constantly unlock the device and allows users to engage with key information effortlessly. Set to be supported on upcoming Galaxy S series devices, Now Bar will transform the lock screen experience, which will continue to evolve with more intelligent experiences in the future.”

Samsung is promising a boost for its Galaxy AI tools too, with call transcripts coming in 20 languages, while call recording will minimise the need to take notes when on the phone.

Advanced writing assist tools “allow users to boost their productivity where texts can be selected, without needing to switch between applications,” the company says.