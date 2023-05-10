Android 14 borrows the iPhone’s custom lock screen tool

Google has finally showcased what’s in Android 14 for consumers, including a new Lock Screen customisation tool that looks familiar to what Apple revealed in iOS 16 last year.

When Android 14 rolls out this summer (depending on your phone, of course), it’ll be loaded with new customisation options.

The changes coming in Android 14 build upon the Material You design language that enabled users to create a personal look for their phone based, perhaps on their chosen wallpaper.

This year, the customisation goes into overdrive, Google says with users able to select from many different designs for the lock screen clock. There are new lock screen shortcuts that will allow users to access their most frequently used apps and activities.

“Two years ago we introduced Material You, giving people a cohesive palette of colours derived from their wallpaper choice, that personalises the look of their entire Android experience, Google says in a Google I/O blog post. “With the arrival of Android 14 later this year, we’re taking customisation to the next level. You’ll be able to bring your own inspiration to customise your lock screen with new shortcuts and beautifully crafted clocks. Plus, try a new monochrome colour theme that can be applied across your entire phone experience.”

Speaking of wallpaper, Google is adding emoji wallpapers. It’ll enable users to select five emojis and choose from a number of patten and colour options to generate the wallpaper. The emojis react when you tap them too.

The company is also adding cinematic wallpapers which “uses on-device machine learning networks to transform your favourite photos into stunning 3D images.” When you set a photo as wallpaper, you’ll get an option to tap the sparkle icon to turn Ito into a cinematic image that offers a parallax effect when you unlock or tilt the device.

A final customisation option is powered by the company’s generative AI technology – a theme which has permeated the entirety of this year’s Google I/O keynote. You can create a wallpaper by using text-to-image AI to create new imagery for your wallpaper. Google says it’ll give you a completely unique wallpaper, with Material You adapting to match the new image.