 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 14 borrows the iPhone’s custom lock screen tool

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has finally showcased what’s in Android 14 for consumers, including a new Lock Screen customisation tool that looks familiar to what Apple revealed in iOS 16 last year.

When Android 14 rolls out this summer (depending on your phone, of course), it’ll be loaded with new customisation options.

The changes coming in Android 14 build upon the Material You design language that enabled users to create a personal look for their phone based, perhaps on their chosen wallpaper.

Get the Pixel 7 Pro on contract for £750

Get the Pixel 7 Pro on contract for £750

This deal gives you a Pixel 7 Pro on a generous two year contract for £100 less than the phone costs outright.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £79 up front
  • £27.99 a month
View Deal

This year, the customisation goes into overdrive, Google says with users able to select from many different designs for the lock screen clock. There are new lock screen shortcuts that will allow users to access their most frequently used apps and activities.

“Two years ago we introduced Material You, giving people a cohesive palette of colours derived from their wallpaper choice, that personalises the look of their entire Android experience, Google says in a Google I/O blog post. “With the arrival of Android 14 later this year, we’re taking customisation to the next level. You’ll be able to bring your own inspiration to customise your lock screen with new shortcuts and beautifully crafted clocks. Plus, try a new monochrome colour theme that can be applied across your entire phone experience.”

Speaking of wallpaper, Google is adding emoji wallpapers. It’ll enable users to select five emojis and choose from a number of patten and colour options to generate the wallpaper. The emojis react when you tap them too.

Android 14 lock screen

The company is also adding cinematic wallpapers which “uses on-device machine learning networks to transform your favourite photos into stunning 3D images.” When you set a photo as wallpaper, you’ll get an option to tap the sparkle icon to turn Ito into a cinematic image that offers a parallax effect when you unlock or tilt the device.

A final customisation option is powered by the company’s generative AI technology – a theme which has permeated the entirety of this year’s Google I/O keynote. You can create a wallpaper by using text-to-image AI to create new imagery for your wallpaper. Google says it’ll give you a completely unique wallpaper, with Material You adapting to match the new image.

Google AI wallpaper

You might like…

Chipolo reveals item trackers for big Google Find My Device revamp

Chipolo reveals item trackers for big Google Find My Device revamp

Chris Smith 2 mins ago
Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 17 mins ago
Google Pixel Fold: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel Fold: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 54 mins ago
Google Pixel Tablet: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel Tablet: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Google Pixel 7a: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 7a: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Android 14: All there is to know about this year’s big update

Android 14: All there is to know about this year’s big update

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.