 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android 13 update will finally deter sneaky PIN thieves

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is preparing an Android 13 update, which would would make it far more difficult for people to snoop on a device owner while entering their security PIN.

The update, which is currently available within the Android 13 QPR3 Beta, will no longer briefly show the numbers on the display as they’re entered by the user. Of course, there are plenty of users who don’t bother with the pin unless necessary anymore, but this could be a useful privacy addition.

Pixel 6a: £100 off and a £50 Currys gift card

Pixel 6a: £100 off and a £50 Currys gift card

Currys is offering a Google Pixel 6a smartphone for £299. That’s a £100 saving. AND you’ll get a £50 Currys gift card.

  • Currys
  • £100 off plus £50 gift card
  • £299
View Deal

While the existing feature does make it easier for the user to determine whether they have pressed the correct number, the mechanism does leave it open for someone to steel the PIN with a crafty glaze over the shoulder.

When Google integrates the new privacy option within the main version of the operating system, only the stars will appear on the display, rather than the numbers, for users who still use the PIN unlock.

That does mean the user will have to be careful when entering the PIN because too many attempts can still cause lockouts. However, it sure beats someone stealing your PIN and getting up to all sorts of nonsense.

9to5Google spotted the new feature within the beta and, when it rolls out to all users, it should be available via “Settings > Security & privacy > Device lock > Gear icon) called Enhanced PIN privacy.” The site says that it is disabled by default within the new beta so you’ll probably have to enable if yourself when the feature comes to the main version of Android.

The site speculates that it may arrive during the June Pixel Feature Drop, but also cautions Google may choose to drop the feature before launch. It’s also possible Google may choose to debut the feature as part of Android 14, which will be unveiled a little over a month from now at Google I/O in May.

You might like…

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Best Google Pixel Phone 2023: Top Pixels tested and ranked

Best Google Pixel Phone 2023: Top Pixels tested and ranked

Max Parker 1 day ago
Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.