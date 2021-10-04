 large image

Android 12 out, but Pixel owners will not be happy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google’s Android 12 operating system is now officially out of beta, but Pixel phone owners can’t download it yet.

The company has published the source code to the Android Open Source Project (ASOP), but in a significant change of tack isn’t making it available to homegrown phones on day one.

Google says the rollout will be coming in the next few weeks for Pixel phones, while third-party device owners will start seeing Android 12 before the end of the year.

In a post on the Android Developers blog, Google writes: “Today we’re pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android. Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.”

It’s a strange move from Google following a super smooth beta process dating all the way back to the spring. It’s unlikely to please Pixel owners, some of whom stick with Google-made phones due to the promise of day one Android updates each year. Why Google has decided to do things this way remains to be seen.

The company says it’ll discuss Android 12 more at the Android Dev Summit, which will take place on October 27-28. So, it’s perhaps unlikely, given Google’s ‘few weeks’ timeline, we’ll see Android 12 hit Pixel phones before then.

Google adds that it received 50,000 issue reports from the quarter-of-a-million users who beta tested Android 12 over the last two months.

Android 12 brings a brand new user interface highlighted by the Material You design, improved widgets, notification updates, along with faster and more efficient performance. There are also major privacy improvements that gives users better indicators when apps are using microphones, cameras and location.

Are you upset your Pixel phone isn’t getting Android 12 today? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

