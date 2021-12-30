Android 12 is hitting Samsung’s Note 10 and original Galaxy Fold early

Samsung is continuing its timely Android 12 rollout with the surprise arrival of the One UI 4-based update to the Galaxy Note 10 and first Galaxy Fold smartphones.

After bringing the operating system boost to the Galaxy S10 this week, the Korean company is expanding its efforts to get more people running the latest software before the New Year.

Considering the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold updates weren’t expected to begin until next month, Samsung is ahead of schedule here. The rollout reportedly includes the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and the Note 10+ 5G, but the Note 10 Lite misses out for now.

SamMobile reports (via 9to5Google) Note 10 users in Switzerland have started to see the update with more countries expected in the coming weeks, while France appears to be among the nations seeing the rollout for the 2019 Galaxy Fold.

It represents a decent effort from Samsung in terms of bringing the Material You-toting update to its millions of smartphone users, but at times the company’s eagerness hasn’t resulted in the best overall experience for early adopters.

Just before Christmas, Samsung paused its Android 12 rollout after discovering an issue with Google Play Services compatibility within the new update, which was then rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In translated comments, the representative wrote: “After the Android 12 (One UI 4) update, an error phenomenon was found in very few devices due to compatibility issues with the Google Play system on some devices, so the update was put on hold for a while. Google is taking action after analyzing the content. When Google’s actions are completed, the One UI 4 version will be redistributed. We are working hard to release a version of One UI 4 as soon as possible.

“We plan to redistribute the FOTA after resolving related errors and preparing countermeasures in order to secure the stability of the terminal and to relieve consumer inconvenience and customer satisfaction.”

Let’s hope all of the issues are now behind Samsung.