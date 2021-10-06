 large image

Android 12 gets its very own official dessert name

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has officially confirmed the sugary codename of its latest mobile OS, Android 12, and it’s not a total surprise.

Google abandoned its habit of attributing alphabetically sequenced dessert names to its Android versions after Android 9 Pie – at least officially.

Internally, it’s a different matter. It turned out that last year’s Android 11 went by the name ‘Red Velvet Cake‘ within the corridors of Google HQ.

Now the tasty codename of Android 12 has emerged: Snow Cone. Google VP of Engineering Dave Burke tweeted the big reveal to celebrate the launch of Android 12.

We knew that the name was going to begin with an S, of course, and thanks to the digging of XDA-Developers we also had an inkling that this would be a two-word title beginning ‘SC’. It turns out that those two letters are all over the Android 12 source code.

Before you start speculating about what the code name for Android 13 will be, we’ll save you the bother. Google has already revealed what it’s being referred to internally: Tiramisu.

Now that we’ve gotten the important news of Android 12’s internal codename out of the way, we can switch our attention to the minor stuff, such as the impending launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google has just confirmed that it’s to hold a launch event on October 19 at at 10am PT (6pm UK time). To accompany the news, Google has launched a quirky interactive microsite featuring various ‘moods’, which you can shift using the spacebar.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
