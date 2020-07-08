Android 11 release date revealed as beta 2 drops for Pixel devices

On the day the Android 11 beta 2 made its way to select Pixel owners, the release date for the completed Android 11 operating system may have been leaked.

A new report cites a video from the Hey Google Smart Home Summit, which earmarks the Android 11 release date as September 8. The video features a slide that earmarks the date for the next-gen operating system, advising home device makers to prepare for the launch.

The date could be subject to change given the ongoing coronavirus-related issues. Last year Android 10 became available on September 3, so this date certainly makes plenty of sense. Android Pie was released on August 6 2018.

You can see the official Google video (via Android Police) below:

Elsewhere Google launched the second beta for Android 11 on Wednesday for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL. In terms of new features, 9to5Google has gone hands-on with the operating system update and has detailed some of the tools added in today’s update.

Related: Best Android Phones 2020

There’s nothing groundbreaking here, but there are plenty of little nuggets for those keeping tabs on the development cycle. For example, media controls have been redesigned, while there’s a new ripple effect when hitting one of the playback controls. There’s a simplified actions menu within the recent interface too.

Screen recording now captures audio too, while there’s a new icon for the functionality within the shortcuts menu. The site points out that conversations now have their own settings page while the power off and restart buttons have been merged.

This is the second of three public beta releases planned before that tipped September 8 release date. Here is how you can download the Android 11 public beta for your Pixel 2 and up today.

Have you trialed the Android 11 beta yet? Share your initial impressions with us @trustedreviews on Twitter

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …